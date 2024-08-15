AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Wisconsin’s Evers urges federal judge not to make changes at youth prison in wake of counselor death

August 15, 2024 6:47AM CDT
Share
Wisconsin’s Evers urges federal judge not to make changes at youth prison in wake of counselor death
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with The Associated Press in his state Capitol office in Madison, Wis. office Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is urging a federal judge not to make any changes at Wisconsin’s youth prison after a counselor was killed during a fight there. Pressure has been mounting to give Lincoln Hills-Copper Lakes Schools staff more leeway in punishing incarcerated children since a 16-year-old boy was accused of killing counselor Corey Proulx during a fistfight in June. But a 2018 federal consent decree restricts actions counselors can take against youth incarcerated at the facility. Republican lawmakers have been pressuring Department of Corrections officials to ask a federal judge in Madison to ease the restrictions. Evers sent a letter to the judge Wednesday urging him to reject any GOP requests to revise the decree, saying conditions at the prison have been improving overall.

K-Town Report