With Attractions Coming Back, Gurnee Has Another Destination for Families

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-23-21)

(Gurnee, IL) During the pandemic, many major tourist attractions shut down, leaving many families scambling for something to do outside of sitting at home, and remote schooling. Thins are finally starting to change with the recent announcements that Ravinia will be back for a 2021 season, and that Six Flags Great America will re-open on April 24th. Also back from a pair of pandemic breaks is the Great Wolf Lodge in Gurnee. The hotel and indoor waterpark combo, like most other attractions has occupancy limits, and several Coronavirus-related policies in place. Another chance to get out, relax, and keep your head from spinning? Yes please!!

Check them out: https://www.greatwolf.com/illinois