WLIP Announces Schedule Shuffle: Morning Show Expands; HQA to mid-Mornings; “Lennyland” to Afternoon Drive

AM 1050 WLIP announced on Friday Jul 28, 2023 a new programming schedule that begins Aug 1, 2023.

WLIP’s long running popular “Lenny Palmer Show” moves to afternoons. It will air live from 2 PM until 6 PM Monday through Friday.

Happenings Q & A with Frank and Kim Carmichael will move to mornings between 9 AM and 11 AM.

Markley, Van Camp, and Robbins will move from afternoons to middays, airing live from 11 AM until 2 PM.

WLIP Mornings w/Pete Serzant will now air beginning at 6 AM weekday mornings until 8 AM.

Between 8 AM and 9 AM each day Pete will be joined by Frank Carmichael and other guests for the WLIP Roundtable as they discuss the top stories and big issues of the day.

WLIP is also proud to present live and local high school sports coverage again in 2023. Pete will be joined by long-time WLIP Sports Analysts Tom Roders and Nick Perrine for high school football beginning August 18th with Wilmot at Kenosha Bradford.

WLIP will also air a full slate of high school basketball games this winter and high school baseball games next spring.

WLIP is proud to air popular financial guru Dave Ramsey weeknights at 6 PM.

America at Night with Rich Valdes airs live weeknights at 9 PM. Rich took over from the late Jim Bohannon in 2022. WLIP aired the Bohannon show for years before the legendary host’s retirement.

WLIP continues to emphasize live and local coverage with news, sports, and local issues. The WLIP K-Town Report with Tim Vander Tuuk will continue to air hourly each morning on air as well as in podcast form at wlip.com. Fox Radio News will continue to air hourly as well.

WLIP’s Leah Anderson will anchor the WLIP afternoon newscasts keeping listeners up to date on the latest headlines.

WLIP also continues to carry Fox Business Reports in the morning as well as at middays and when the markets close.

Weekends on WLIP will feature favorites such as “Don’t Get Frantic w/Paul Francetic,” “Outdoors w/ Jerry & Nick” and “Rock n’ Roll Never Forgets w/ Terry Havel,” and more.

WLIP also carries “Fox Sports Radio” feed on weekends which allows the station to keep listeners up to the minute especially during the upcoming college and professional football season.

WLIP Mornings Host Pete Serzant said, “WLIP is excited to announce these changes and is confident this puts the station in a strong position to continue the best live and local news, talk, and sports. There can be no doubt the media and especially radio landscape is ever changing, but these changes allow WLIP to emphasize the strongest parts of the station’s local coverage as well as develop new ways to keep that coverage robust in the future.”