WLIP Flexes Bradford-Case; Tremper-Oak Creek on Basketball Schedule

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI–AM 1050 WLIP, Kenosha’s Radio Station, announced that they will cover Bradford-Racine Case on Tuesday 2/18/20. The game will air live from Case High School with Pete Serzant on play-by-play along with Tom Roders and Nick Perrine on color. Coverage begins at 6:45 PM.

Additionally, WLIP will carry Tremper-Oak Creek this Friday, also beginning at 6:45 PM.

You can hear the games on-air on AM 1050 in Kenosha and streaming coast-to-coast at wlip.com