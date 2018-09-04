WLIP Game of the Week 4 Preview

KENOSHA, WI–Week 4 on the WLIP High School Football Game of the Week is Racine Horlick at Kenosha Tremper.

The Horlick Rebels come into the game with a 2-1 record overall and are 1-0 in Southeast Conference play. They clobbered the Bradford Red Devils 41-8 in week 3. Jaydin McNeal rushed for 220 yards in the victory, and has totaled 405 yards on the season. Jager Clark caught a touchdown pass. Darrion Folsom ran in a TD for 59 yards for the Rebels final score.

The Trojans are also 2-1 overall but lost their SEC opener 34-6 to Indian Trail last week. The Trojans offense was stymied for most of the night, turning the ball over four times during the loss.

WLIP’s Pete Serzant, Tom Roders, and Nick Perrine will have the call on Friday (9/7/18) beginning at 6:45 PM.