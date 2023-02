By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–WLIP Game of the Week Thursday is Burlington at Westosha Central.

It’s a rematch of the December matchup in Burlington which the Demons won 81-61.

But the Falcons are on a six game win streak and haven’t lost a game since December 27th.

Both Central and Burlington are tied atop the Southern Lakes Conference going into the game at 8-1 in conference play.

Tip off is set for 7 PM.