WLIP Game of the Week Preview: Kenosha Indian Trail at Kenosha Tremper

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Indian Trail Hawks are often viewed as the third team in a Southeast Conference usually dominated by Franklin and Oak Creek High Schools.

But the Hawks are looking to change that age-old assumption.

The west-siders are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play as they visit the 0-3 Tremper Trojans Friday at Kenosha’s Alan Ameche Field.

Indian Trail is coming off a dominating win over Racine Park 28-0 last week.

Their other win was 42-0 at Madison Lafollette in Week 1 while their only loss was to Verona in Week 2.

The Hawks are averaging 28 points per game so far this year and have more TDs on the ground then through the air.

QB LJ Dagan already has over 200 yards on the ground this year with 4 TDs.

The Tremper Trojans on the other hand are seeking their first win on the season but have some momentum built after facing Racine Horlick last week.

The Trojans scored once in each quarter in that game even though the defense gave up 44 points.

Trojan Head Coach Ryan Andersen is in his first year with the southside squad.

WLIP will carry Friday evening’s match up between Indian Trail and Tremper beginning at 5:15 PM CDT.

It will air live on AM 1050 in Kenosha as well as at wlip.com.