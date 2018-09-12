WLIP Game of the Week Preview: Tremper at Bradford

KENOSHA, WI–The WLIP High School Football Game of the Week is the Kenosha Cross Town Classic–Tremper at Bradford. In a match-up of teams with 0-2 records in Southeast Conference play, the rivals look to get their momentum moving in a positive direction.

Last week the Bradford Red Devils endured a tough loss to Oak Creek 28-7, scoring their lone touchdown in the waning seconds of the game. The devils lone victory on the year was 24-16 in a non-conference tilt at Lake Geneva Badger.

The Tremper Trojans began the year with two non-conference wins; 42-14 over West Allis Central and 34-18 at Milwaukee King. They’ve followed that up by dropping games to Indian Trail and then Racine Horlick.

Last year Bradford whalloped Tremper 51-10 at Ameche Field. This year the series shifts back to Bradford Stadium for only the second time in the facility’s history.

The Red Devils are led by QB Joey Bobeck who is 38/67 passing for 536 yards this season. But the Devils have been without starting running back Will Darden who was injured in the season opener against Wilmot. Freshman back Jalen Handford made his varsity debut last week. He finished with 52 yards on 13 carries.

Tremper will look to focus on its running game, led by Xavier Goetzinger who has notched 269 yards on 46 carries this season. QB Jayden Boero has 7 TD’s through the air this year while receiver Justin Dierckens averages 77 yards per game.

Kick off is set for 7 PM Friday night. WLIP’s Pete Serzant, Tom Roders, and Nick Perrine will be on the call starting at 6:45 PM.