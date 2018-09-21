WLIP Game of the Week Preview: Union Grove at Wilmot

WLIP HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME OF THE WEEK (9/21/18)

The Union Grove Broncos (3-2; 2-1 in SLC play) vs the Wilmot Panthers (3-2; 2-1 in SLC play)

VENUE: Frank Bucci Field Wilmot

LAST WEEK: Wilmot 17 Elkhorn 15; Union Grove 35 Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay 2

LAST YEAR’S MATCHUP: Wilmot 55 Union Grove 10

TEAM LEADERS…

WILMOT: Passing: Zach Lamberson- 651 yards; Rushing Austin Norton 467 yards; Receiving: Aaron Gardner 145 yards.

UNION GROVE: Passing Nash Wolf 509 yards; Rushing: Keith Storm 110 yards; Receiving Luke Nelson 357

NOTES…

Wilmot is averaging 19.6 points per game; 4 passing touchdowns for 662 yards; 9 Rushing TD’s for 567 yards.

Union Grove averages 21 points per game and have 5 passing touchdowns for 759 yards. The Broncos notched 5 TD’s on the ground for 319 yards.

NEXT WEEK…

ELKHORN AT UNION GROVE

WILMOT AT BADGER