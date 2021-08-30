WLIP Game of the Week Recap: Centrals Wins; Simmons Named Player of the Game

PADDOCK LAKE, WI (WLIP)–The Westosha Central Falcons defeated Woodstock North 40-20 in the WLIP High School Football Game of the Week (8/27/21).

After an early 6-6 tie in the first quarter, the Falcons were able to take lead behind QB Brock Koeppel and leading rusher Jakob Simmons.

Koeppel finished 7/10 for 60 yards and averaging 6.4 yards per attempted. He threw for one touchdown and had an interception.

Jakob Simmons was named the WLIP Harbor Park Health and Fitness Player of the Game. He scored four TD’s and rushed for 192 yards on 13 attempts, averaging 14.8 yards per carry.

Westosha Central opens Southern Lakes Conference Action on Friday (9/3/21) at Union Grove