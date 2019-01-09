WLIP High School Basketball Round-up

KENOSHA, WI–Ezra Stargell poured in 22 points as the Indian Trail Hawks beat the Bradford Red Devils 49-42 last night. The Red Devils led end to end in the first half, 17-12 at halftime. But the Hawks were able to outscore the Red Devils in the second half and clinch the win. Bradford welcomes Racine Case to the fieldhouse on Friday; Indian Trail plays at Horlick.

Chelby Koker of Shoreland Lutheran became the first player in Kenosha County history to reach 2-thousand career points, as the Lady Pacers go on beat St Joe’s 72-33. Koker broke the record with a pair of free throws at the 14 minute mark of the second half. Only 22 girls in Wisconsin Basketball History have accomplished the feat.

Elsewhere: Boys-Shoreland 71 St Joe’s 69; Oak Creek 66 Tremper 50; Wilmot 71 Badger 43; Westosha Central 48 Burlington 39

Girls: Bradford 59 Indian Trail 46; East Troy 67 Central 55; Oak Creek 59 Tremper 28; Badger 58 Wilmot 51;