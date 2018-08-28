WLIP High School Football Game of the Week Preview: Week 3

Kenosha Tremper (2-0) at Kenosha Indian Trail (0-2)

Southeast conference play gets underway as the Tremper Trojans and Indian Trail Hawks square off on Friday night (8/31) at 7 PM. The game will be held at Charles Jaskwhich Stadium on the Indian Trail campus in Kenosha.

The Tremper Trojans come in to the game with two non-conference wins, most recently a 34-18 win over Milwaukee King. The Trojans are averaging 38 points per game in the early going, rushing for 324 yards and 7 touchdowns, while accumulating 446 yards through the air along with 4 TDs.

The Trojan’s are led by quarterback Jayden Boero, who is 17/28 for 324 yards on the young season with 7 touchdowns and an interception. He’s averaging 162 yards per game. Tremper’s leading rusher is Xavier Goetzinger. In 46 attempts he’s rushed for 269 yards. Justin Dierckens is their leading receiver with 7 catches for 154 yards and 2 TDs.

The Indian Trail Hawks are 0-2, losing a tough matchup to Waterford 34-17 last week. Alex Jarvis, who is one of their main threats on offense, plays both QB and wide receiver. Sophomore Argjent Ismali shares time behind center. Jarvis has 46 yards per game as QB and 78 yards per game as a rusher. Jeremiah Suber is the leading receiver at 33 yards per game.

Indian Trail thumped Tremper 49-7 in last year’s matchup at Ameche Field. The Hawks scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first three quarters last Labor Day weekend. Jarvis scored 5 of those touchdowns.

This year’s game will be heard on AM 1050 WLIP and wlip.com. It will also be streamed through the WLIP app. WLIP’s Pete Serzant, Tom Roders, and Nick Perrine will be on the call. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 PM, kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM.