WLIP K-Town Report 8/8/18

The Village of Mount Pleasant Board voted Monday to approve purchase agreements with four property owners in the Foxconn Project Area that were previously plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against the Village. In addition, the Village Board voted to acquire land from several other property owners in the area. To date, the Village has acquired 100% of the land in the core of Area One, where the first phase of Foxconn’s manufacturing campus is being built, as well as 82% of the land in Areas Two and Three.

Foxconn also announced the formal launch of its “Smart Cities—Smart Futures” initiative during a summit at the UW-Parkside Tuesday. They opened a new website for the competition and encouraged students, faculty and staff at Wisconsin’s colleges to “jump into the future” and harness their creativity by participating in the state-wide competition. Foxconn is committing $1 million in award prizes over the next three years to the project, which aims to generate new ideas as they work to develop smart communities and systems throughout the state.

Kenosha County Board Chairman Daniel Esposito has selected Village of Somers Trustee Joe Cardinali to fill the vacant 15th District County Board seat. The vacancy occurred following the death of 15th District Supervisor Greg Retzlaff in June. The board confirmed Cardinali’s appointment in a vote taken during Tuesday night’s meeting. Cardinali will fill only about eight months of Retzlaff’s term until a special election can be held to fill the seat in April.

A Lake County woman accused of denying needed heart transplant drugs to her son, leading to his death, is going to trial. Lawyers for Jennifer Stroud of Park City say they were unable to come up with a plea deal in the case. Stroud faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child in connection with the death of 11-year-old Jason Stroud in September of 2016. The 38-year-old’s husband David pleaded guilty earlier this year to involuntary manslaughter, and is expected to testify against Jennifer. A trial date has not been set, but both sides are due back in court in November.

The Kenosha County Division of Health and the Kenosha Tavern League, in an ongoing effort to combat the opioid epidemic, will hold a special Narcan training session from 7 to 8:30 p.m. tonight at Coins Sports Bar on 52nd St. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling will preside. Since January, the Division of Health has offered Narcan training to the public on the first Monday and third Thursday of each month at the Kenosha County Job Center. Training is free, and a free Narcan nasal spray kit is included. Any Kenosha County resident may participate.

If you take Springbrook Road in Pleasant Prairie, you will need a different route today. The road will be closed for an emergency road culvert repair until Thursday afternoon. Traffic will be redirected to 39th Avenue and 93rd Street. Only local traffic is allowed to drive in the road closure. The schedule for the completion of the work is weather dependent.

A new federal report finds that Madison’s Veterans Hospital provided deficient care for a patient who killed himself a day after being discharged last year. The report by the VA Office of the Inspector General found that hospital staff did not hold the man for an additional 72 hours, as they could have. The report also cited problems with discharge planning, follow-up and outpatient pharmacy care. The report doesn’t name the veteran, but his mother identifies him as 24-year-old Robert Franks-Mess, a 24-year-old Marine veteran from Lake Mills.