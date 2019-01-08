WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/8/19

North Chicago Death Investigation Update

Vander Tuuk 1-8-19

(North Chicago, IL) A man found dead in North Chicago has been identified, and his cause of death has been officially released. Lake County Cooroner Dr. Howard Cooper says the body of Benson Saintil was located by North Chicago Police just after 8 o’clock on Sunday morning in the 17-hundred block of Greenfield Avenue. The 35-year-old died of injuries due to gunshot wounds. Little more is known about the case at this point, but it remains under investigation by both North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Pritzker seeks pay hike to lure cabinet talent

Associated Press 1-8-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois House Executive Committee has approved a plan pushed by the incoming governor to increase salaries he can offer his cabinet. The committee voted unanimously Monday to increase salaries by 15 percent for agency directors and assistant directors hired by J.B. Pritzker. State Rep. Christian Mitchell says Pritzker is having difficulty attracting talented people necessary to fix Illinois’ problems because the pay isn’t competitive. The committee also OK’d Pritzker’s plan to replace members of the Illinois Tollway board because of questionable spending. Pritzker will be inaugurated Jan. 14.

Longtime lawmaker Lou Lang resigns House seat

Associated Press 1-8-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A former Democratic leader in the Illinois House has resigned his seat. Lou Lang announced Monday that he’s ending his 32-year legislative career. The 69-year-old also announced that he has joined the lobbying firm Advantage Government Strategies. Lang resigned as deputy majority leader last May when a legislative activist accused him of sexual harassment. But legislative Inspector General Julie Porter announced in September that there was insufficient proof that Lang harassed or intimidated Maryann Loncar . Porter noted at the time that Loncar did not cooperate with the investigation. Lang sponsored legislation to create Illinois’ medical marijuana program. He was also a leader on legalized gambling, capital construction and more.