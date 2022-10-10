K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
What’s Up!
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
AM 1050 WLIP
Remembering Kenosha w/Lou Rugani
3:00pm - 5:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
What’s Up!
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 10/10/22
October 10, 2022 9:28AM CDT
Share
words News on digital blue background
K-Town Report
One Dead, Several Hurt in Lake County Crash
4 hours ago
WLIP Mon Morning QB: Tremper Tops Bradford; Carthage Notches Road Win; Packers, Bears Lose
8 hours ago
Kenosha County Announces Dedicated Hotlines For Crisis; Child Protective Services Calls
9 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Another Murder Investigation in Lake County After Man Found Dead in Waukegan
K-Town Report
Shooting Victims Found Dead in Zion, Investigation Underway
K-Town Report
Kenosha Bar Closes After Recent Deadly Violence