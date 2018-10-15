WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 10/15/18 Stay up to date with the WLIP K-Town Report Podcast (from 10/15/18) https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/WLIP-KTOWN-REPORT-PODCAST-101518.mp3 IF PLAYER DOES NOT LOAD, REFRESH THE PAGE. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Wisconsin DOJ Considers Pacetti Case Sanders to Campaign for Bryce in Kenosha Walker, like Evers, promises two-thirds funding for schools WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/15/18 Two Arrested For Playing With Gun Foxconn subsidiary fined in connection with flooding