WLIP K-town Report Podcast 10/17/18 Stay informed with news from the Kenosha area with the WLIP K-town Report Podcast (from 10/17/18) https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/WLIP-KTOWN-REPORT-PODCAST-101718.mp3 (IF PLAYER DOES NOT LOAD, REFRESH THE PAGE) SHARE RELATED CONTENT Democrat Bryce’s ex-wife push back against attack ad Trump headed to Wisconsin for rally in Mosinee next week Missing Wisconsin girl’s parents were shot to death WLIP Voice of Lake County 10/17/18 Shooting Trial Continues Baldwin raises twice as much as Vukmir over quarter