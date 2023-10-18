K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
The Ramsey Show
6:00pm - 9:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 10/18/23
October 18, 2023 7:42AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
listen here
K-Town Report
Body Discovered in Kenosha Field
12 hours ago
Uptown Children’s Library Approved; Added to Library System
13 hours ago
Wisconsin Assembly approves $545 million in public dollars for Brewers stadium repairs
13 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Body Discovered in Kenosha Field
Lake County News
Multiple Arrests Announced Over Zion Vehicle Burglaries
K-Town Report
Woman Charged in Robbery; Man Arrested After Police Chase