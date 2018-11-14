WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 11/14/18 Stay up to date with news from Kenosha! (From 11/14/18) https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/WLIP-KTOWN-REPORT-PODCAST-111418.mp3 (If player does not load, refresh the page) SHARE RELATED CONTENT Wisconsin Assembly allowed to intervene in redistricting Walker says he’s not speaking out of ‘decency’ FBI examining more video in search for Wisconsin teen Wisconsin Democrat vows to bring back redistricting bill Assembly Democrats pick Hintz as minority leader again WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/14/18