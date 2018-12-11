WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/11/18 Stay up to date with news from Kenosha! (from 12/11/18) https://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/WLIP-KTOWN-REPORT-PODCAST-121118.mp3 IF PLAYER DOES NOT LOAD, REFRESH THE PAGE SHARE RELATED CONTENT Advocates sue DNR over water records for Foxconn diversion Walker says Wisconsin governor’s powers will remain strong Lame-duck bills would relax tax credit checks WLIP Voice of Lake County 12/11/18 Bradford Teacher On Leave For Allegedly Using Racial Slur Man Crashed After Being Shot in the Head