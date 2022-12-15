K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
Remembering Kenosha w/Lou Rugani
3:00pm - 5:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/15/22
December 15, 2022 9:47AM CST
Share
K-Town Report
Listen: 17th District Ald. David Bogdala-Kenosha Fire Station #4
4 hours ago
Lake County Student Taken From Class After Alleged “Verbal Threat”
5 hours ago
Audit calls for transparency on Evers’ COVID relief spending
8 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Two Arrested After A Wednesday High Speed Chase
Featured
Nine Arrested, Five Charged in Raid Led By Zion Police
Featured
GoFundMe Set Up For Burial Expenses in Lake County Killings of Woman, Daughters