K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
The Odd Man Rush Show
7:00pm - 9:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/13/23
March 13, 2023 8:52AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
K-Town Report
Lake County Man Paroled on Drug Charges Picks Up More Drug (And Weapons) Charges
11 hours ago
WE Energies & Foxconn Announce Partnership
13 hours ago
Kenosha County Approves Deal To Keep Involuntary Mental Health Detentions Closer to Home
14 hours ago
You Might Also Like
Featured
FBI Says Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect May Also Have Had Plans Involving Explosives
K-Town Report
Two Arrested, Third Suspect Sought After Major Kenosha County Drug Bust
K-Town Report
Police Open Investigation After Video of "Disgusting Act" Goes Viral