K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
Lenny Palmer Playback
9:00pm - 12:00am
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 3/23/23
March 23, 2023 9:17AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Two Children Injured in Vehicle vs Tree Crash in Somers
11 hours ago
Anderson Found Guilty of Homicide; Stalking; & Hiding a Corpse
16 hours ago
Kenosha County Board Bans Tik-Tok on County Owned Devices
16 hours ago
You Might Also Like
Featured
Arrest Made After Drugs, Guns and Ammunition are Discovered in Lake County Residence
K-Town Report
Two Women Charged, A Third Remains Hospitalized After "Impalement" Incident in Lake County
K-Town Report
Lake County Man Paroled on Drug Charges Picks Up More Drug (And Weapons) Charges