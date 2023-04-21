K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
Happenings Q & A w/Frank & Kim Carmichael
12:00pm - 2:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 4/21/23
April 21, 2023 9:01AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Bicyclist Injured in Crash Involving Semi
3 hours ago
Update: Charges Expected Apartment Shots Fired Case
7 hours ago
Drug Take Back Events Scheduled For Saturday
7 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash Identified
K-Town Report
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Identified
K-Town Report
One Person Killed in Motorcycle Crash