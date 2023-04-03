K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
LennyLand
8:00am - 12:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP 75th Anniversary Tour Stops
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 4/3/23
April 3, 2023 9:32AM CDT
Share
Credit Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Kenosha Common Council to Consider Uline Expansion, New Downtown Restaurants Monday Night
5 hours ago
Kenosha Common Council Poised To Make Seasonal Outdoor Dining Extensions Permanent
5 hours ago
Wisconsin General Election Is Tuesday
5 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Kenosha Marijuana Ordinance Changes Deferred At Committee
K-Town Report
Waukegan Crash Kills One, Injures 4
K-Town Report
Suspect Arrested For OWI After Allgedly Almost Striking Squad Head-on; Large Amount of Drugs Found in Car