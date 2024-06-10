K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
WLIP Sports
Weather
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
WLIP High School Game of the Week
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
The Ramsey Show
6:00pm - 9:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
WLIP Sports
Weather
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
WLIP High School Game of the Week
/
Featured
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/10/24
June 10, 2024 9:35AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
K-Town Report
Liberal Judge Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court with majority at stake
11 hours ago
Kenosha Kingfish Edge Out Rockford Rivets 8-7 with Ninth-Inning Walk-Off
12 hours ago
Wisconsin Republican leader Robin Vos says recall petition effort against him failed
1 day ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Kenosha Man Killed in Accident; Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI and Operating While Suspended
K-Town Report
Arrests Made After Man Fires Gun During Funeral
K-Town Report
Two Workers Injured in Forklift Accident at CNH Plant, Airlifted to Hospital