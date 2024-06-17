K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
WLIP Sports
Weather
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
WLIP High School Game of the Week
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
LennyLand
2:00pm - 6:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
WLIP Sports
Weather
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
WLIP High School Game of the Week
/
Featured
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/17/24
June 17, 2024 9:34AM CDT
Share
Credit Getty Images
K-Town Report
Update: Man in Friday Shooting Id’d; No Arrests
2 days ago
Kenosha Cracks Down on Public Nuisance Violations
3 days ago
Kenosha Seeks Public Input on Five-Year Plan for Urban Development
3 days ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Kenosha Cracks Down on Public Nuisance Violations
K-Town Report
Kenosha Man Killed in Accident; Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI and Operating While Suspended
K-Town Report
Kenosha Alderman Speaks Out Following Shooting Death of Teen In His Neighborhood