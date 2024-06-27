K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
WLIP Sports
Weather
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
WLIP High School Game of the Week
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
LennyLand
2:00pm - 6:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
WLIP Sports
Weather
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
WLIP High School Game of the Week
/
Featured
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/27/24
June 27, 2024 10:04AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
K-Town Report
Downtown Kenosha Enhances Public Safety with New Flock Camera System
2 hours ago
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects recall attempt against state’s top Republican
3 hours ago
KUSD Board Approves Purchase of Vape Detectors with Juul Lawsuit Funds
4 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
Kenosha Man Charged with Invasion of Privacy for Allegedly Taking Photos Under Women's Skirts at Local Market
K-Town Report
Kenosha Man Found Dead In Apartment Following Shooting Early Friday
K-Town Report
Kenosha Cracks Down on Public Nuisance Violations