K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
Lip Off w/Dan & Pete
5:00pm - 7:00pm
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Community
Weather
WLIP Sports
WLIP Events
Contact
/
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 6/29/23
June 29, 2023 9:31AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
Listen here
K-Town Report
Wisconsin bill changing how reading is taught heads to governor
8 hours ago
Suspect In Fatal Hit and Run Makes First Court Appearence; Receives $75,000 Bond
11 hours ago
Spending plan cutting taxes, University of Wisconsin funding clears state Senate
11 hours ago
You Might Also Like
K-Town Report
ID's Released in Fatal Lake County Shooting, Fire and Crash
Featured
Multiple Lake County Crashes Leave One Dead, Two Critical
K-Town Report
Shooting in Waukegan Leaves One Dead, Investigation Ongoing