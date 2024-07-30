K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
WLIP Sports
Weather
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
WLIP High School Game of the Week
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Listen To Us
iHeart
TuneIn
Audacy
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
WLIP Mornings w/Pete Serzant
6:00am - 8:00am
K-Town Report
Shows
Contests
Political Hub
WLIP Sports
Weather
WLIP Events
Contact
Community
WLIP High School Game of the Week
/
Featured
WLIP On-Demand
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 7/30/24
July 30, 2024 9:32AM CDT
Share
Credit: Getty Images
K-Town Report
Partisan Primary Election Set for August 13: In-Person Absentee Voting Begins Tuesday
23 hours ago
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging absentee voting procedure in battleground Wisconsin
23 hours ago
Major Structure Fire in Pleasant Prairie Extinguished with Mutual Aid; One Minor Injury Reported
2 days ago