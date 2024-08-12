K-Town Report
AM 1050 WLIP
Listen
WLIP Morning Roundtable with Pete & Frank
8:00am - 9:00am
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 8/12/24
August 12, 2024 10:36AM CDT
K-Town Report
Wisconsin voters to set Senate race and decide on questions limiting the governor’s power
2 hours ago
Marathon swimmer says he quit Lake Michigan swim after going in wrong direction with dead GPS
2 hours ago
Wisconsin Capitol Police decline to investigate leak of state Supreme Court abortion order
20 hours ago