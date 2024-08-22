K-Town Report
WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 8/22/24
August 22, 2024 10:10AM CDT
K-Town Report
Kenosha County Sheriff Secures 50% Increase in Federal Reimbursement Rate for Housing Inmates
12 hours ago
Judge rejects GOP call to give Wisconsin youth prison counselors more freedom to punish inmates
1 day ago
Watch: Kenosha County Board Approves KRM Study Resolution Has Many Questions Remain
1 day ago