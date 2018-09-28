WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 9/28/18

Stay up to date with news from Kenosha! (from 9/28/18)

 

 

 

WLIP K-Town Rewind 9/28/18 City Seeks Settlement Over Shoddy Roadwork Suspects Charged in Armed Robbery; Manhunt Evers tweets support for Ford, Walker calls issue ‘serious’ Answer Lenny’s Poll Questions! Packers’ Clay Matthews weighs in after NFL clarifies QB hits
