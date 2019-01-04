WLIP K-Town Rewind 1/4/19

A Kenosha police officer will have to report to jail next week after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury. Sergeant Greg Munnelly entered the guilty plea in Milwaukee County Court Wednesday. He was arrested in November 2017 in Oak Creek after he rear ended another car. The driver of that vehicle suffered a concussion as well as back and knee injuries. Munnelly refused to take field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. Munnelly, who is a 19 year vet of the department, apologized during Wednesday’s hearing, saying he accepts full responsibility for his actions. Still his attorney says he expects to be fired. Prosecutors argued that a jail sentence was necessary because of the seriousness of the situation. He will spend 40 days in jail and his license has been revoked for a year. Kenosha Police are expected to release a statement on Munnelly later today.

Kenosha Police are investigating two suspicious bottles that were found in Kenosha Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area around the 6300 block of 53rd avenue around 10:30 PM. Investigators were told about one bottle and found the second directly across the street. The bottles were considered potentially explosive and so the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Unit rendered the items safe. It’s unclear if they were actually explosive. No additional suspicious items were found after a canvas of the area. Investigators continue their work on the case. If you have any information, contact Kenosha Police.

Kenosha has big plans to continue to upgrade its infrastructure this year. After major projects like the new fire station and reconstruction of 22nd avenue kicked off in 2018, the city now plans to fix its flooding problem. The city has received state grant money to built water containment systems which will alleviate the waters that can gather after heavy rains. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that planners are trying to work out the best way to prevent flooding in several areas of the city. The plans come after summer flooding the past two years caused damage to homes and businesses in several neighborhoods across the city.

A Kenosha man faces charges for allegedly shooting his brother over rent money. 32 year old Andrae Oliver is charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting police. Officers responded to a Kenosha hospital on Monday on reports of a man there with non life threatening gunshot wounds. The shooting reportedly happened at Oliver’s house on 29th avenue near 46th street. According to witnesses, Oliver allegedly shot his brother with a rifle while climbing up the basement stairs, hitting him in his posterior and leg. Oliver is being held on 100-thousand dollars bond; his brother was treated and released from the hospital.

Kenosha’s Polar Bear Plunge was canceled for a second straight year. Organizers decided to call off the annual event due to dangerous conditions in Lake Michigan, including high waves and strong undercurrents. The National Weather Service Tuesday reported strong winds from the northeast, and water temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. Despite the conditions a few brave souls still plunged into the lake. In Racine, the annual Splash and Dash went on as planned with about 100 participants. Last year cold weather also canceled the Polar Bear Plunge and in the intervening year a new emphasis has been placed on water safety after a slew of drownings last summer, and the placement of new water safety measures along the shoreline.