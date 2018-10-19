WLIP K-Town Rewind 10/19/18

There’s mixed messages when it comes to whether or not the State Department of Justice will open a new investigation into outgoing City Administrator Frank Pacetti and current I.T. Director Tig Kerkman. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley requested DOJ to open a new investigation into allegations of hacked and deleted city emails by Kerkman, and into alleged actions by Pacetti to cover it up. Both Graveley and Racine County D.A. Patricia Hanson-who received the original investigation four years ago-say that DOJ has agreed to take that case. However DOJ has not confirmed that decision. The original investigation was completed in 2014 by Racine County Sheriff’s investigator Lt. Chad Schulman and was turned over to Hanson’s office. The charges recommended by Schulman were never pursed. In his statement last week, Graveley asked for the inquiry so that any decision on charges can be made on a “complete, reliable, and untarnished investigation.” Graveley says concerns about Schulman’s integrity and credibility have called the original investigation into question due to issues pertaining to other cases.

The public got to view details of some of the changes to the roads and highways around Foxconn. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will take over jurisdiction across Kenosha and Racine counties while the work is ongoing. Included with the upgrades is an expanded Highway KR, a bridge over the railroad tracks in the area, upgrades to highways H and 11 as well as Braun Road. Two new thoroughfares will connect KR and 11 and be known as Wisconn Valley Way and International Drive. In addition to the road work, new walls will be built near the tracks-in part to cut down on noise to neighboring homes. At an informational public meeting last night, some residents expressed concerns about the construction of the wall having a negative effect on their property values. Concerns over flooding and water drainage were also expressed. But officials say that the flooding problem that manifested after heavy rains in September has been corrected.

A subsidiary of Foxconn Development Corp. has been fined nearly 12 hundred dollars in connection with flooding at the company’s construction site caused by heavy rains in Wisconsin during the Labor Day weekend. The state Department of Natural Resources says it issued the citation to F-E-W-I Development Corp. because the company failed to fully construct a stormwater basin on the Mount Pleasant property that would have caught the runoff before making it to Pike River. The issue came to light after a video showing water breaching the area was posted to Youtube, and a letter by the group “A Better Mt Pleasant” was sent to village officials. Foxconn says in a statement that the company is reviewing the DNR’s findings and “issues that are the focus of the citation will not be repeated.”

Downtown Kenosha Inc has announced their new executive director. Ashley Marchetti will replace Nicole Thompson who announced she was leaving earlier this year. Marchetti previously served on the retail marketing team for Jockey serving over 100 stores across the county. She graduated from UW-Parkside with both a Bachelor’s Degree in business and a Master’s in Business Administration. She’ll take over on November 5th. DKI also announced the hiring of Alexandria Robinson who will serve as coordinator for the organization. She will assist the Executive Director with implementing marketing and/or fundraising campaigns, managing the social media presence and act as a quasi-office manager.

The Kenosha man who was accused of shooting his victim 11 times in his own car has been found guilty. 45 year old Rodney Coleman could now face a life sentence after he was convicted of first degree attempted intentional homicide in the shooting from nearly two years ago. After the verdict came in, Coleman withdrew his plea of not guilty by reason of mental illness which would would have required a second phase of the trial. That is no longer necessary. During the trial both the victim and Coleman’s then girlfriend testified that he shot the man-a co-worker of the girlfriend-because he thought the two were having an affair. It took the jury the better part of 24 hours to return the verdict. Coleman will be sentenced in December.

Senator Bernie Sanders is coming back to Kenosha. The 2016 presidential candidate will be at UAW Local 72 on Monday, October 22nd. The exact time has not been released. Sanders will speak at a campaign event for Democrat Randy Bryce, who is challenging Republican Brian Steil to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan. The Bryce campaign says the event is free and open to the public.

Another vacancy on the Kenosha County Board has been filled. Daniel Gaschke will represent the 7th district at least until a special election in April. Gaschke replaces Dayvin Hallmon who resigned after he moved out of the district. The winner of the April special election will complete the rest of the term-through spring 2020. Gaschke was confirmed by unanimous vote by the rest of the county board. Earlier this year, former Somers Village Board Member Joe Cardinal was added to the county board to replace Greg Retzlaff who passed away.