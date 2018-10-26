WLIP K-Town Rewind 10/26/18

A Kenosha man has officially been charged with making a threat against a Kenosha Middle School. 43 year old Michael Hauglie was arrested after an incident that happened at Lincoln Middle School Monday morning. Hauglie allegedly made a threat to shoot up the school during a heated confrontation that he reportedly had with a 13 year old student outside the school. Hauglie accused the student of harboring his runaway daughter who he discovered was on campus after not being home all weekend. During the confrontation Hauglie allegedly threatened to knock out the student, shoot and kill her, and send a biker gang to her house. Police reports say that around a dozen students witnessed the incident. He was arrested later in the day Monday. A search of his house did not find any guns except for several BB guns. Hauglie is charged with two felony counts of making a terrorist threat and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He’s due in court next week.

We have more information about a shooting that left a 15 year old with serious injuries. 19 year old Justin Stapleton made his first court appearance yesterday on charges of attempted first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, recklessly endangering safety, and other charges. According to police reports Stapleton allegedly robbed and tried to murder the teenager who lived nearby the suspect’s home late Monday night. Stapleton was reportedly found with at least two pairs of shoes and a video game system with several games when he was arrested. The items matched those stolen from the victim. The records also say that several shots were fired into the home on the 7800 block of 88th avenue in Pleasant Prairie. Despite his injuries the teen was able to identify his attacker who was later arrested without incident after alerting authorities to his location. His current condition is not known but suffered shots to his face and other extremities. There is some question about Stapleton’s competency to stand trial. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for next month. His bond is set at half a million dollars.

A 14 year old girl is facing juvenile charges for allegedly making a threat against her school. The teen is reportedly a student at Wilmot Union High School. That’s where a handwritten note containing a threat about a school shooting was discovered in a women’s restroom on Monday. It said that there would be a shooting on Tuesday in the school. School remained open yesterday with additional deputies stationed in and around the building. Investigators determined that the 14 year old made the threat and she later confessed. She faces one count of making a terrorist threat as a juvenile.

Kenosha Police are on the lookout for a suspect-or suspects-in a Saturday morning shooting incident that left three people injured. The shooting was reported around 3:30 AM at a residence on 36th avenue near 49th street. Officers found that three people-two women and a man-suffered non life threatening injuries. A 28 year old woman had wounds in her abdomen and arm. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and later released. Two others went to Froedtert South in Kenosha. A 26 year old woman suffered a wound to her arm, while a 30 year old man was shot in both legs. As to who shot the three, there are few leads at this time and investigators aren’t even sure yet of how many suspects they may be looking for. If you have any information on the case, contact Kenosha Police.

The semi driver who died in a fatal crash yesterday morning has been identified. 61-year-old Mark Gerard Verheyen from Wrightstown lost his life in the accident involving two semis temporarily shut down all lanes of Interstate 41/94 in Racine County. Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday when one semi was stopped on the interstate, possibly due to a flat tire. The other semi struck the first semi causing it to flip on its side. Verheyen was the driver of the striking truck. The driver of the disabled semi was taken to a Racine hospital. The crash shut down the interstate for more than five hours.

Senator Bernie Sanders campaigned in Wisconsin yesterday, including a stop at the U-A-W Local 72 in Kenosha, which was attended by around 5-hundred supporters. Sanders fired up supporters for Democrat Randy Bryce who is running against Republican Bryan Steil to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan in Congress. Earlier in the day, UW-Milwaukee hosted an event in which Sanders campaigned for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers who is taking on Republican Scott Walker, and Tammy Baldwin who is taking on challenger Leah Vukmir.

Property taxes will increase unless something is done about the dark stories loophole. That’s the message from Kenosha County officials and others at an event yesterday. The rally, held across from the Somers Walmart, was headlined by Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, Mayor John Antaramian, Somers Village President George Stoner as well as State Legislators Peter Barca and Tod Ohnstad, and State Senator Bob Wirch. The Dark Stores loophole allows big box retailers and other chains to claim that their property taxes should assessed compared to buildings that are empty with no business operating inside, which leads to a significantly smaller bill. Officials say that means homeowners would have to foot the difference-which on average could be hundreds of dollars more per home. An advisory referendum on the issue, asking lawmakers in Madison to pass bill meant to close the loophole is on the Nov 6th ballot. So far that legislation has stalled in the State Legislature.