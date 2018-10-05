WLIP K-Town Rewind 10/5/18

A four year old investigation into misconduct in Kenosha’s government has resurfaced. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation, which began in 2014, apparently recommended felony charges against now outgoing City Administrator Frank Pacetti-charges which apparently were never filed. Charges were also recommended against the city’s IT administrator Tig Kerkman. Documents released this week through an open records request by Michael Bell, Kerkman allegedly illegally accessed email accounts which may have been connected to the Kenosha Police Department while he was still an employee for ComSys-which was the city’s IT provider at the time. Email accounts of ComSys employees were also allegedly hacked. Investigators were reportedly looking into whether emails were illegally deleted. After the incident Kerkman was hired by the city-a move in which Pacetti was instrumental. Further, investigators allege that Pacetti intimidated a witness connected to the case-ComSys director Kathy McAuliffe; for which two felony charges were recommended. No charges have been filed in the case but it is the subject of a civil suit by McAuliffe. Kerkman remains a city employee, and Pacetti will retire at the end of the year.

The Kenosha City Council approved a pair of resolutions aimed at water safety in Lake Michigan at last night’s meeting. The Council also took the next steps in approving two ordinances on the same issue. The Council approved a resolution by Mayor John Antaramian that would place life rings on the north and south piers as well as by the mouth of the Pike River. Additionally the council gave the thumbs up to a resolution by Alderman Daniel Prozanski creating “Lake Michigan Safety Awareness Month” each May. The resolution calls on the U.S. Coast Guard and other local organizations to educate middle and high school students in water safety through presentations at different schools. The ordinances aimed at protecting the life ring kiosks and forbidding jumping off the piers received their first reading and could be up for final approval later this month.

The first life preserver ring kiosk is now in place at Kenosha’s Harbor. The installation marked the first achievement of new water safety measures after a month of discussion and organization. Located at the east end of the south pier, the kiosk has an accessible life ring and rope which can be utilized in a water emergency. The Kenosha City Council approved the placement this week.

The Kenosha man convicted of stabbing another man in a road rage incident will spend the next 20 months in prison. Mark Carver apologized to the 21 year old man he stabbed at a Kenosha gas station earlier this year. The incident happened on April 2nd and began with a dispute over the man’s driving. After the road rage incident, Carver went to the gas station on 80th street and 39th avenue where the man was using the ATM and confronted him. Carver says that he had his knife out during the confrontation and stabbed the man by accident after being punched in the face. The court disagreed that the stabbing was an accident as did the the jury at the August trial. Carver must also serve three years extended supervision and pay a 1-thousand dollar fine for a marijuana grow operation that officers discovered in his house after he was arrested.

A former KUSD principal charged with stealing items from the her former school has pleaded guilty. Cherise Easely pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office. Her punishment…a 25-hundred dollar fine along with court costs. She also pd Bain School of Language and Creative Arts from 2013 until February when she was placed on administrative leave.

The proposed Kenosha County Budget shows that the county’s portion on your tax bill will be less in 2019. That’s because increased equalized property values in Kenosha County exceeded expectations. For a home valued at 200-thousand dollars, county taxes will go down by more than 8 dollars and 26 cents. That’s according to figures released by Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, who presented the budget proposal to the County Board last night. Still the tax levy will increase-totaling almost 67-point-1 million dollars, up 2-point-25 percent. That’s lower than the 2-point-5 percent limit set by the board earlier this year. The county board’s committees will review the proposal with a public hearing set for November 7th. The final vote is scheduled for November 8th. You can read more details about the budget on wlip dot com.