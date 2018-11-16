WLIP K-Town Rewind 11/16/18

One person is dead after two shooting incidents that happened late last night. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says they are on the lookout for a car that may have been involved. The first incident happened shortly before 10:30 last night at a home in Wheatland. Officers found two people who had been shot. Then a second call came in from a gas station in Paddock Lake where two other people were shot. Three people were taken to the hospital while the fourth is deceased. Investigators are searching for a black four door car that was at the gas station. More information on this breaking story is expected later this morning.

The case against a Kenosha County Board Supervisor accused of harassing a woman has been dismissed. 22 year old Joe Cardinali was the subject of a temporary restraining order in August by a woman who said that Cardinali repeatedly called and left voicemails for her and frequently sent her text messages. She also alleged he confronted her and said that he was watching her and making false accusations against her to her employer-which at the time was the Randy Bryce campaign. However after a delay until after the midterm elections, the case was dismissed at a hearing yesterday without prejudice. In a statement to WLIP News, Cardinali said that he was happy to be “vindicated by the truth.” Additionally flyers highlighting the accusations against Cardinali, and listing local leaders that endorsed him that were circulated around Kenosha are being investigated for possibly violating election law.

Attorneys for a woman accused of shooting and killing a Kenosha man are floating the idea that she may have allegedly done it in self defense. 18 year old Chrystul Kizer is charged with homicide, arson, and theft in connection with the June death of 34 year old Randall Volar the third. Kizer’s attorney wants prosecutors to turn over evidence collected by Kenosha Police while investigating Volar for possible sexual conduct with underage girls and sex trafficking. Kizer allegedly shot Volar after repeated sexual and physical abuse that may have also involved other girls. In a motion filed by the defense, they allege that on the night of Volar’s death he contacted Kizer and had her come to his house to possibly engage in sexual activity. The two ended up fighting and Kizer allegedly shot Volar in the ensuing struggle. The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office is disputing the defense motion to turnover the police investigation into Volar and will submit their objection in writing. Another hearing in the case is scheduled for the end of the month.

A fight outside of a Kenosha bar left one man hospitalized and put two others in custody. The incident happened around 1 AM Sunday morning outside of a bar on 6th avenue near 55th street. According to police reports, officers responded to the scene and found an unconscious man laying on the sidewalk. The 25 year old was taken to the hospital with critical injuries including a fractured skull, had emergency surgery, and is in a medically induced coma on a ventilator. Two men were arrested in connection with the case, 23 year old Maurice Cloutier and 24 year old Sergio Lopez-Castro. They were charged with several felonies, including felony aggravated battery and felony theft. Surveillance video of the incident reportedly shows a verbal altercation turned violent between the injured man and the two suspects. They are being held on 25-thousand dollars bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.

A Racine man who formerly owned a business in Kenosha is charged with allegedly not paying his employees. 31 year old Besart Bajrami is charged with four counts of failure to pay wages. Bajrami was the owner of Slice of New York Pizzeria on 6th Avenue and 57th Street in Kenosha until it closed due to reported fire safety code violations. Four employees reported the withheld wages to the state totaling over 56-hundred dollars. A motion by the defense to dismiss the charges was rejected yesterday The defense argued that the criminal complaint did not prove that the defendant actually owned the business. Bajrami is also facing criminal charges in an unrelated incident in Racine County after he allegedly attacked a man over money. A pretrial conference in the Kenosha case is set for next month.

The Bristol School Board meeting went late last night as 150 people gathered to express their concerns about the school. Parents submitted a petition with nearly 200 signatures calling for the board to remove two Bristol School administrators. Parents also expressed fears over student safety and what they say is a lack of communication from school officials. Letters from teachers exposed what they called a “climate of fear.” However there were a few speakers that offered support for the school’s administration. The district may create a Parent Advisory Committee so that the two sides can move forward addressing the parents’ concerns including the district’s emergency policies, student supervision, and when access to the school building is available. District officials asked for patience as they work through the situation.

It may feel like winter outside, but the city of Kenosha is still dealing with issues relating to water safety. Specifically, the life rings that were installed after a series of drownings have already been the target of thieves. City officials say that the rope from one of the life ring kiosks recently installed at the mouth of the Pike River went missing. Also the city is redoing some of the signage that accompanies the kiosks, most especially rewording the Spanish-language warning after the city received complaints. Additionally, Kenosha Police will now have rescue bags in each squad car, which can be utilized in a water emergency. Educational resources in Kenosha’s schools meant to inform kids and teens about the dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan are expected to be available by next year.

As changes to the area around Foxconn continue to take shape, the bids to expand Highway KR have been announced. According to the WIsconsin Department of Transportation, the lowest bid was by Michels Corporation at nearly 15 million dollars. The expansion will change KR between I-94 and Highway H from a rural road to a six lane divided highway. Eventually the expansion will stretch all the way to Green Bay Road. WisDot is taking the lead on the project, with financial contributions by both Kenosha and Racine Counties. In all the project is expected to cost anywhere from 30-40 million dollars. Work is scheduled to begin in March with it being mostly finished about a year from now. Finishing work would be completed the following spring when work on phase two is getting underway.