WLIP K-Town Rewind 11/2/18

A special prosecutor has been named in the investigation into outgoing Kenosha City Administrator Frank Pacetti and City I.T. Director Merrill “Tig” Kerkman. Randall Schneider from the Wisconsin Department of Justice will take up the case. The investigation seeks information on if Kerkman illegally accessed email accounts of Kenosha Police officials and others in 2014; and also seeks to determine if Pacetti sought to intimidate a witness to try and cover up the allegations. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department investigated the claims in 2014, but the conclusion for felony charges against Kerkman and Pacetti made by Lt. Chad Schulman was set aside after allegations of misconduct against Schulman came to light last year. The request for a new inquiry by the state DOJ came from Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley after the 2014 investigation was released through an open records request. Pacetti announced in July that he would retire at the end of this year. Kerkman remains I.T. Director for the city.

Former Kenosha County District Attorney Robert Zapf appeared before the Wisconsin Supreme Court yesterday in an effort to clear his name. Zaft was reprimanded for his reported actions in a case involving evidence planting by a Kenosha Police officer in a homicide case in 2014. Representatives of the office of Lawyer Regulation argued before the court that Zapf mishandled this knowledge of the evidence planting by not informing either the judge nor the defense in the case. Some of the justices seemed to push back against the notion, pointing out that the evidence planting by former officer Kyle Baars did not affect the outcome of the case, as both defendants were found guilty One justice said that it was a matter of police and not prosecutorial misconduct. On the line for Zapf is a suspension of his law license and a ban from serving as a District Attorney in Wisconsin. No decision was made on the case and it’s unclear when the court may do so.

A Kenosha woman is facing charges after her husband was found dead Monday night. 62 year old Dawn McDermid denies any involvement in the death of Robert Garcia however prosecutors allege that she at least had a hand in his demise. At issue is how Garcia died. He was found in his garage by police after an apparent suicide. However investigators say McDermid may have allegedly had a hand in his suicide, stopping him from getting help, or-they also allege- she may have outright murdered him. McDermid allegedly found Garcia first and prosecutors say she allegedly slit his wrists while he was still alive on the garage floor. She was apparently wearing gloves at the time-gloves that may have been disposed of in the Kenosha Police Department when McDermid came in for questioning. Garcia’s cause and manner of death have not been determined and that may play a role in what charges are filed. McDermid was given 300-thousand dollars temporary bond and is due back in court on Monday.

We know more details about the person who crashed into Camp Lake Monday night. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that 78 year old Donald Fechtner was not injured when an maneuver he was attempting with is ultralight aircraft went wrong and he ended up in the water. While attempting a “touch and go” maneuver, Fechtner says that the hull of plane broke apart and left the plan unable to take off. Fechtner was able to walk to shore and he received a ride home to Antioch, planning to reclaim the plane the next morning. In the meantime, authorities were called to Camp Lake area for a water rescue, not realizing the man inside was no longer there. Both the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate. Fechtner will not face charges from local authorities in connection to the incident.

Kenosha Unified School District has received more money from the Wisconsin Department of Justice for school safety. After KUSD received over eight hundred eighty-eight thousand dollars last spring, district officials applied for a second school safety grant and received almost 1-point-2 million dollars. The money will be used to replace old analog security cameras with new digital ones, upgrade classroom locks that are more than half a century old, and create secure entrances at over a dozen district facilities. Shatter resistant film will be installed at the district’s middle schools. Also ten percent of the district’s full time staff will undergo 12 hour training sessions focused on mental health for adolescents. KUSD officials anticipate implementation of these and other items over the next two years.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department says that recent drug take back efforts have been successful. Several sites around the area host drug take back events this past weekend. In all, the sheriff’s department says that over 25-hundred pounds of prescription drugs were collected filling 170 boxes. The drugs were then turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency which will properly dispose of them. Kenosha Joint Services was in charge of the local take back efforts, which netted the second largest amount of the participating Wisconsin counties. Over 66-thousand pounds of drugs were collected across the state by over 300 agencies.

Home sales were down in Kenosha last month. Home sales dropped seven point seven percent in Kenosha County in September with a grand total of 205 houses being sold all month. Statewide, September sales were down 12 percent from August when the market boomed to a five and a half percent increase. The decline is due to fewer houses being on a tight market after just under 2-thousand homes were sold in Kenosha County during the first three quarters of 2018. In Racine County 230 homes were sold last month a drop of over 10 percent from a year ago. In Kenosha and Racine Counties homes are staying on the market a significantly shorter time than average at just 68 days instead of the average 80 days. Still experts say that they expect this year to at least equal last year’s performance which would mean the market showed improvement for three straight years.