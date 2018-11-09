WLIP K-Town Rewind 11/9/18

The Kenosha woman accused of helping her husband end his life has now been charged in his death. Dawn McDermid is charged with first degree reckless homicide and assisting suicide among other charges in the death of her husband Robert Garcia. Garcia was found on his garage floor last Monday night. An autopsy determined that Garcia died from a combination of slit wrists-allegedly done my McDermid-as well as carbon monoxide poisoning, and a possible drug overdose. Prosecutors allege McDermid came home to the condo she shared with her husband to find that he had attempted suicide. They say that she did not seek help or call 911 but further injured her husband. She reportedly admitted to having a role in his demise. Authorities say they found numerous pieces of evidence that point to McDermid premeditating the crime. She’s due back in court next week.

The Pleasant Prairie man accused of shooting a teen and taking items from him will under undergo a competency hearing. 19 year old Justin Stapleton allegedly shot his 15 year old victim on October 22 while he was in his home in a trailer park on 88th avenue in Pleasant Prairie. The Indian Trail student was shot in his face, abdomen and spine, as well as being hit in his left shoulder, arm, and leg. Prior to the shooting Stapleton allegedly demanded items from the teen at gunpoint, which the victim turned over. That’s when the shooting began.Stapleton was arrested at his home nearby the shooting a short time after emergency crews reached the scene. The teen is reportedly still hospitalized. At a hearing Wednesday, Stapleton’s attorney requested the competency hearing which will be conducted later this month. Authorities believe that the shooting was an isolated incident and was not gang related.

A conflict is brewing at the Bristol School over an incident between two students that happened in September. According to mother Anna Hawrylak her son was injured by another student-with his arm sustaining a deep cut that required stitches. The elbow took the majority of the injury as it was put up while the boy was allegedly being attacked by the other student who had a weapon. Hawrylak has started an online petition to show a vote of no confidence against the Bristol School Administration over their reported handling-or mishandling-of the incident. However at last night’s board meeting, the Bristol School Board said that a third party investigator looked into the incident and found most of the alleged misconduct by the school’s administration to not be true. The parents’ change dot org petition has over 70 signatures so far.

It was a good day for incumbents in Kenosha County Tuesday, especially Sheriff David Beth. Beth, a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger challenger David Zoerner with an estimated 55 percent of the voter to Zoerner’s 45 percent to win a fifth straight term in office. In the races for State Legislature incumbent Democrat Peter Barca defeated Constitution Party candidate Thomas Harland with 79 percent of the vote. Republican Samantha Kerkman notched 62 percent of the vote against Democrat Gina Walkington, and Republican Van Wanggaard received 58 percent of the vote over Democrat Lori Hawkins. Democrats generally did well in Kenosha County, which Donald Trump won in 2016. Tony Evers, Tammy Baldwin, and Randy Bryce were all top vote getters in the county with over fifty percent of the vote in most of those races. Additionally, Kenosha County voters approved the three referendum questions on the ballot-for medicinal marijuana by 88 percent, against Dark Stores by 79 percent, and city voters approved the public safety levy increase by 58 percent of the vote.

Republican attorney Bryan Steil (STY’-ill) has won outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin congressional seat. Steil is a Ryan protégé. He defeated Democratic ironworker Randy Bryce on Tuesday to earn the right to represent southeastern Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District for the next two years. His victory denies bragging rights for Wisconsin Democrats, who had targeted the seat after Ryan announced in April that he wouldn’t seek re-election. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has won a second term, fending off a challenge from a Republican who ran as a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump in Leah Vukmir.

Turnout in Wisconsin’s midterm election is the highest on record, topping out at over 57 percent. The hard-fought race for governor drove people to vote Tuesday, with the race for U.S. Senate close behind. Based on unofficial totals, nearly 2.7 million people cast ballots. That comes to 57.2 percent of the voting-age population. In Kenosha, 78 percent of registered voters cast a ballot, which translates to about 53 percent of the eligible voting population. Democrat Tony Evers narrowly defeated Republican incumbent Gov. Scott Walker, thanks largely to massive turnout in Democratic strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties. Evers won Kenosha County with 51 percent of the vote while Walker received only 46 percent. Walker also underperformed in key Republican areas, like the suburban Milwaukee counties. Walker lost by just over 1 percentage point of the vote, based on unofficial results.

Despite optimism about the economy, most Wisconsin voters in Tuesday’s midterm election feared the nation is heading downhill amid worries about health care and other issues, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate. Of the state’s voters casting ballots for governor, U.S. Senate and members of Congress, 56 percent described the country as on the wrong track while 42 percent said things are going in the right direction, AP VoteCast found. Wisconsin voters had a positive view of the nation’s economic prospects, with about two thirds saying it’s in good shape while one third said it’s going poorly. Gov Walker’s supporters credited his policies such as lowering taxes and expanding broadband statewide, as well as the Foxconn deal.