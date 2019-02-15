WLIP K-Town Rewind 2/15/19

Holy Rosary hosted its 66th annual Sports Night and Dinner of Champions Sunday, honoring its outstanding male and female athletes of the year. This year Kevin Brenner, who played football and three other sports for Wilmot and Sydney Strelow, a multi-sport athlete for Bradford took home the awards. This year marked the 40th anniversary of the first Female Athlete of the Year, with over half of the former winners in attendance for this year’s event.

St Joseph Catholic Academy Senior Lily Karnes won the Miss Kenosha Pageant Saturday night. She was one of 14 participants competing in this year’s event. Jenna Zeihen was first runner up, followed by Brianna Cisneroz, and Stephaine Maack. Karnes’ act was an acrobatic performance performed high above the stage. Her platform includes raising awareness for mental health and recognizing the signs of depression, anxiety, and suicide; working to get over the stigma around those issues.

Kenosha Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man outside of a club. 24 year old Justin Handford allegedly struck a man in the head with a handgun around 2 AM on January 5th, near the rear service door of Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill on Sheridan Road. The victim told police that he passed out and when he came to Hanford was allegedly punching him in the face while a second, unnamed, suspect robbed him. The man suffered multiple injuries. Handford faces several charges, some as a repeat offender. Police say that surveillance video of the attack is not available because the system was replaced two days after the incident. When questioned by detectives, the owner denied any knowledge of the incident.

A lawsuit has been filed against Country Thunder alleging that the music festival does not provide enough security for its patrons. The suit stems from a 2015 incident in which a 16 year old girl was assaulted by a 20 year old Illinois man on the festival grounds. While the charges against the man were eventually dismissed after he successfully completed probation, the girl’s mother says that the festival, it’s organizers, and producers should have known that numerous sexual assaults happened during the event. According to records, 10 assaults happened during the 2015 festival. Among the items mentioned in the suit is the lack of adequate security and cell phone service so that victims could get in touch with help. The amount of damages sought in the suit is not specified.

Gov. Tony Evers has called a special election for April 30 to fill a vacant Assembly seat in Kenosha. The vacancy was created when Peter Barca resigned after Evers picked him to serve as Revenue Department secretary. The seat is in a Democratic area and the only announced candidates to replace Barca are both Democrats. Assistant Milwaukee County District Attorney Tip McGuire and community organizer Gina Walkington are both running. If a third candidate gets in, there will be an April 2 primary.

We have more information on the standoff with authorities that happened early Friday. Charges are expected to filed today against 33 year old Robert Eaton, who allegedly beat and then sexually assaulted a woman whom he had known for decades. The woman told investigators she went to Eaton’s Trevor home after he messaged her and told her he was contemplating suicide. When she arrived he allegedly made sexual advances toward her. When she declined he reportedly turned violent, beating her and threatening her with a gun. Court records say that’s when he sexaully assaulted her. She escaped and called authorities who found her partially clothed and hiding outside the home. A five hour standoff ensued before Eaton was arrested. He faces a slew of charges and is being held 250-thousand dollars bond. Eaton’s defense claimed that he did nothing to injure or assault the woman and that she tried to seduce him.

The driver who was allegedly drunk when he crashed into a parking structure near Sheridan Road Sunday night will be charged. 21 year old Alejandro Paz-Garcia reportedly ran the red light at Sheridan and 54th street hitting two cars that were crossing the intersection. At least four people were injured including Paz-Garcia. He was treated and released as were the others who were injured. Paz-Garcia allegedly had slurred speech and reportedly later admitted to drinking before the accident. He’s being held on 20-thousand dollars bond.

The Twin Lakes teenager accused of stabbing her father will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The 14 year old is charged as an adult with attempted homicide but the two sides will not decide how to proceed until the evaluation is complete. The incident happened on January 13th but evidence later came to light that the girl allegedly planned to kill her father for at least a month before that. The suspect and her parents had an argument the day before the attack over an on-line relationship with someone calling themselves “Dave”, whom she referenced as her fiance. In her diary she wrote that the on-line beau wanted her to poison her father. Instead the stabbing left him with a laceration across his face. The defense may ask for a waiver of the case into juvenile court. The next hearing in the case is set for late next month.