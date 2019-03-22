WLIP K-Town Rewind 3/22/19

The Kenosha County man accused of killing two brothers will stand trial soon. 26 year old Nathan Kivi allegedly shot and killed Kenneth and Richard Samuel outside of a Twin Lakes bar in November 2017. The three men were reportedly involved in an altercation earlier in the night. Prosecutors allege that Kivi returned to his truck but instead grabbed a firearm and went back to shoot-and kill-the two men. He was later arrested near Tomah. At the time of the murders, Kivi was already out on bond from a domestic violence case and has also been convicted for burglary and was on supervision. He’s currently in prison on that burglary conviction. His trial is set to get underway April 9th.

Kenosha Police are investigating a missing woman from Michigan whose car was discovered here. Amanda Hanover’s car was found parked at Fisherman’s Circle at 101 56th street with no one inside. She has been missing since Monday and was last seen by her family in Michigan. She’s described as being 5 foot 4, 115 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair with a red streak, and she may be wearing glasses. Pleasant Prairie Police conducted an aerial drone search of the lakefront. Hanover has no known connections to this area. If you have any information on her disappearance contact Kenosha Police.

A Racine man is accused in a Kenosha home invasion. 29 year old Justin Moede was officially charged yesterday in the Jan 26th incident. According to the criminal complaint, Moede was one of two suspects who allegedly went to a home near the 33-hundred block of 15th street just after 11:30 PM. Demanding money from the person inside, Moede and the other suspect are alleged to have struck the other man and bound him. After they left, he was able to call police and reportedly I-D Moede. He was arrested after a police call earlier this week. He’s charged with armed burglary, armed robbery, battery and a number of other charges. He’s being held on 25-thousand dollars bond.

A week after changing health insurance providers, the Kenosha Unified School Board has made another change. The board voted unanimously to lower contributions from certain employees including teachers and some administrators. Their portion of the insurance tab will now be 10 percent instead of the current 12 percent. KUSD will foot the rest of the bill. Contributions from other employees will not change.

The former Kenosha police officer who appealed his termination will not get his job back. Sergeant Greg Munnelly was fired last month after his driver’s license was suspended as part of a drunk driving conviction. The police department again said before the Police and Fire Commission last night that Munnelly’s firing was not disciplinary; instead they claimed that he was no longer eligible for employment because a valid license is required to be an officer. Had the move been disciplinary Munnelly would have had the right to a hearing before a decision would be made. The commission said that the department did not violate Munnelly’s rights in making the decision to end his employment. Munnelly served over a month in the Milwaukee County jail after an October 2017 OWI crash causing injury.

Foxconn Technology Group says its manufacturing facility in Wisconsin will be producing liquid crystal display screens by the end of 2020, with construction starting later this year. The news Monday comes after the worldwide electronics manufacturing leader sent mixed signals earlier this year about whether it planned to suspend work in Wisconsin. The Taiwan-based Foxconn in February recommitted to building what is known as a Generation 6 factory, which typically makes display screens for smaller devices like cellphones, tablets and televisions. Foxconn on Monday announced dates for moving ahead with that project, including seeking bids in the coming weeks for utilities and construction work at the factory and related buildings.

There will be no special prosecutor in the Michael Bell case. A Racine County judge ruled yesterday that no new criminal charges could be filed from the evidence that was presented in the case. In his ruling, Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle said that the conflicting statements of eyewitnesses from the night in 2004 when Michael Bell Jr was shot and killed by police, means that there is no potential for a second degree homicide charge as the elder Michael Bell claims. Instead Boyle said that misconduct in public office charges could be possible against the officers if they lied, but the statute of limitations has run out on those charges. The judge also noted that he is the latest in a long line of other officials who have declined to reopen an investigation in the case. Bell Sr has long sought a new investigation after the initial inquiry was done internally by Kenosha Police and exonerated the officers involved.

Police were able to locate and arrest three men who left a broken down car on the interstate. The incident happened early yesterday morning on I-94 just north of Spring Street in Racine County. The three Kenosha men face different charges, including the driver of the vehicle, 40 year old Robert Terrell who allegedly had a blood alcohol content of point 1-8. He faces his fifth OWI. Also in custody is Ivan Turner who had active warrants against him and Orlando Carr who was arrested on a probation violation. Authorities were called to the scene after callers reported a vehicle in the right lane of travel on the interstate with no lights and three men walking in traffic. The three were apprehended on the nearby Frontage Road.

