WLIP K-town Rewind 3/29/19

So-called mock awards are officially banned at Kenosha Unified. KUSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said in a letter Monday to all principals and administrators that “mock awards of any such kind” are prohibited. The letter is a response to revelations last month that coaches and students at Tremper High School were annually giving awards to girls with the largest breasts or buttocks. The high school said it would stop the awards after the details surfaced. But the superintendent’s letter is a district-wide order and warns faculty they will be disciplined or fired if they harass students or fail to report harassment. All awards will now need previous approval by a principal.The awards revelation followed a yearlong investigation by the American Civil Liberties Union in Wisconsin.

The Bradford High School teacher who was suspended for allegedly using a racial slur in class has resigned. The school board accepted the teacher’s resignation at last night’s meeting. The teacher was in the foregin language department, teaching Italian, and English as a Second Language. A video that reportedly captured the incident went viral last year after parents complained that Bradford administration wasn’t doing enough to correct the issue. Since then KUSD has worked to make sure that its racial sensitivity training is up to date.

Foxconn awarded millions of dollars worth of contracts for the construction of it’s Mt Pleasant manufacturing facility. A combined total of $34 million dollars worth of contracts were awarded to Wisconsin companies for utilities and roadways. The prime subcontractors include A.W. Oakes and Sons, Giles Engineering from Waukesha, Staff Electric Company from Menomonee Falls, Black Rivers Falls based Hoffman Construction, and Waukesha’s Payne and Dolan. Building contracts will be announced in May. Additionally the company will be holding information sessions across the state for interested contractors. Foxconn’s Dr Louis Woo said that the contracts show the company’s commitment to a Wisconsin first approach.

Kenosha Police say a two year old child is dead after being reported as unresponsive Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2300 block of Lincoln Road just before 7 PM. That’s where they found the unresponsive child. Life saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. The names of the people involved have not been released. There is no further information at this time.

The four men accused of home invasion and murder in Salem Lakes will stand trial separately. 20 year old Markeith Wilson, 19 year old Demarco Hudson, 21 year old Augustine Sanchez; and 23 year old Anthony Harris the third are charged with first degree intentional homicide, attempted murder and home invasion. Prosecutors expect some of the suspects to testify at trial against the others. A motion to separate the proceedings was granted without objection. The four are alleged to have kicked down the door of 23 year old Joseph Riley’s home on the night of November 15th in order to steal money and drugs inside. However a gun fight between the men and Riley left the latter dead, and a Twin Lakes woman as well as two of the suspects were injured. Hudson and Wilson were dumped off at a restaurant and later arrested. Harris and Sanchez were taken into custody the next morning after a manhunt. The first trials are set to get underway in September.

The man who pleaded guilty to assaulting two women on the Kenosha County Bike Trail now wants to withdraw his plea. 32 year old Reginaldo Etienne made the motion in court yesterday. He was to be sentenced to as many as 80 years in prison. Instead Etienne will get a new attorney and may make the decision to go to trial. He would have to prove that he in some way was misled in the plea process, something that prosecutors dispute. Etienne allegedly assaulted two women near the 91-hundred block of the bike trail in March and May last year. DNA evidence from one of the attacks led investigators to Etienne. He’s due back in court next month.

Kenosha Police say that an autopsy showed no signs of foul play in Amanda Hanover’s death. The 39 year old Michigan woman was found dead on the rocky shoreline near Kemper Center Saturday. Police say they are still investigating Hanover’s cause of death. Toxicology results are pending and could take several weeks. Police say there is no threat to the public.