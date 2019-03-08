WLIP K-Town Rewind 3/8/19

The Kenosha City Council approved an ordinance that regulates the sales and use of e-cigarettes in the city. Sales of the cigarette replacement is now prohibited to minors under 18 years of age. It also forbids the use of e-cigs in bars and restaurants, instead allowing vaping in the same areas traditional smoking is allowed. Those areas include smoking and vaping lounges, private assisted living rooms, and private residences. The measure’s sponsor, 16th district alderman Dominic Ruffalo says he hopes that teens stay away from vaping products.

The measure passed on a unanimous vote. The council also passed the nearly 8-million dollar contract with an Illinois firm for work to be done along Kennedy Park’s shoreline. Kennedy Drive may be shut down for a year as that work commences.

The Twin Lakes Police captain who allegedly stole pain pills from his department’s evidence room has resigned. Dennis Linn was reportedly caught on security camera in the act. He was officially charged late last month and his resignation was turned in yesterday. The drugs in question were turned into the department as part of a drug take back program. Pain killers were also reportedly found in Linn’s home. His wife is also charged in the case. Linn is due back in court later this month. He’s out of jail on a signature bond.

A 15 year old was found shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 6 AM at an apartment near the 49-hundred block of 38th avenue. Kenosha Police say the victim underwent surgery and is now in stable condition. An 18 year old suspect was taken into custody. Police say they believe that the weapon was fired negligently. No names have been released. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other and that’s there no threat to the community. If you have any information on the case contact Kenosha Police.

The 18 year old woman who allegedly made a threat against her school has officially been charged. Lauren Magnuson faces a felony disorderly conduct charge and a charge of making a terrorist threat. She’s alleged to have shared a picture of her brother on social media of him holding a gun with her caption making a threat of a shooting at Lakeview Tech. According to Pleasant Prairie Police reports, Mangnuson told investigators that she meant it as a joke and that she took the post down. She’s out on a signature bond but cannot go to Lakeview until the case is resolved.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a driver in a hit and run accident. It happened last evening near the 170-thousand block of Highway 142. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene. No description of the striking vehicle is available. If you have any information contact the Sheriff’s department.

Two people were arrested after a drunk driving crash that ended up with a car hitting a house. The incident happened early yesterday morning near the 4600 block of Spring Street in Mt Pleasant just after 2:30 AM. According to police reports a male driver and a female passenger were in the car when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Instead the car became airborne, crashing into a curb and then into a nearby home. 52 year old Randy Strohkirch was arrested on suspicion of DUI 4th offense. The second person arrested was another driver who allegedly drove around the barrier indicating the area was closed to traffic. When stopped, officers say that 29 year old Jessica Barker was also intoxicated and charged on suspicion of DUI, and given a citation for marijuana possession.

Kenosha’s own, Betsy Ade of Well Known Strangers is a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” in an episode that aired this week. The show asks judges to choose singers from a blind audition to be on their team as part of the show’s competition. Ade was chosen by John Legend and Adam Levine who turned around during her performance. Ultimately she chose Legend’s team for the “battle rounds” which come next. During the interview part of her appearance, she spoke about being a single mom and how she began her band with her brother.