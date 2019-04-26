WLIP K-Town Rewind 4/26/19

The Fond Du Lac woman who pleaded guilty to causing the drunk driving crash that caused her 11 year old son to be ejected from the car has been sentenced to prison. 31 year old Yessica Trevino struck a parked Wisconsin State Trooper’s squad and narrowly missed striking a tow truck driver who was working on the shoulder of I-94 in Kenosha County on December 2nd of last year. Trevino was sentenced to 18 months in prison and must undergo treatment for substance abuse. Open alcohol containers and marijuana was found in her car after the crash. She reportedly was drinking before driving that night. Her son survived the accident as did two other children who were in the car. Trevino will also have to serve six months extended supervision and three years probation.

Gov. Tony Evers says Foxconn Technology Group has not told him what changes they want to see in their contract with the state for a project that could yield the company more than $4 billion in tax credits. Evers told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that “there have been no decisions made on exactly what’s going to be changed.” Evers said Foxconn approached the state about making “several changes” to the contract for its planned display screen manufacturing facility near Racine. Foxconn says it is looking for “flexibility” under the contract. Evers says the state is in a partnership with Foxconn and “we’re going to be working together to solve it.”

Home sales were up in the area during the first quarter of the year. New numbers released from the Wisconsin Realtors Association show that sales in Kenosha County increased 1.5% over Q1 last year. 414 homes were sold compared to 408 during the same period in 2018. Sales in Racine County were down 7% from 530 homes sold to 493 in Jan-March this year. Homes sales decreased 7.4% statewide.

If you’ve been down by Lake Michigan lately you’ve probably noticed water damage done to the Pennoyer Park beach. During last week’s winter storm the mouth of the Pike River became blocked, sending the runoff through the beach and into the lake. Crews worked to dredge the river and repair the beach. The city will dredge the harbor in the coming weeks. Plans exist to stop the excessive build up in the harbor in the future. However no such plans yet exist to prevent sediment building up in the Pike River. The city may consider a measure to do so in the future.