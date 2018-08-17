WLIP K-Town Rewind 8/17/18

PRIMARY WINNERS:

Kenosha’s former top prosecutor will defend himself in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court next month. Robert Zapf was accused of withholding information in a 2014 case in which a now former Kenosha Police officer admitted to planting evidence. Despite reportedly knowing that Kyle Baars had admitted to his misconduct and left the department, Zapf apparently did not pass that information along to the defense in the case. Instead one defendant took a plea deal, the other was found guilty of murder at trial. Both of those convictions stood. After the defense filed a complaint against Zapf, a retired judge acting as referee said Zapf acted inappropriately. He recommended a number of consequences including suspension of Zapf’s law license for a year and barring him from serving as a prosecutor in Wisconsin. Zapf has since retired but is appealing the case.

The Kenosha man who admitted to stabbing another man has been found guilty. Mark Carver was found guilty of first degree recklessly endangering safety in the April incident. It began as road rage that continued after the 21 year old victim pulled into a Kenosha gas station while Carver pulled into a nearby fast food restaurant. A verbal dispute began. Eventually the two men met and it became physical. Carver testified that he pulled out his knife for protection but that the stabbing was accidental or the fault of the victim. The jury disagreed. Carver will be sentenced in October. He faces 20 years in prison.

A 60 year old Bristol man is charged after he reportedly took weapons to a party and started an argument. James Penuel allegedly carried a loaded firearm and a large knife into a party held at a farm where was staying. On the that farm on Winfield Road, many parties are held-in this case a quinceanera. According to police reports, the owner saw Penuel enter the party and begin to argue with someone there. The suspect later allegedly told authorities that he had to “ protect his property from the Mexicans.” Penuel is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Upon searching his room investigators allegedly found at least two firearms and over 1-thousand rounds of ammunition. He’s being held on 2-thousand dollars bond.