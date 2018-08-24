WLIP K-Town Rewind 8/24/18

KENOSHA, WI–The man convicted of killing a Kenosha teen a year ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 20 year old Daniel Tate expressed no remorse at his sentencing hearing Monday. When given the opportunity to speak he declined. Tate was convicted in June of strangling 17 year old Olivia Mackay while his accomplice Jamari Cook watched in the distance. After Tate killed Mackay the duo hid her body in a wooded area in Mt Pleasant and tried to sell her car online. Cook testified against Tate at trial in exchange for a plea deal. He’ll be sentenced next month.

The Kenosha City Council has approved a public safety referendum for November. It will ask voters to allow the city to increase the property tax levy to raise extra money for five new police officers and two new firefighters. It passed 13-1. The lone no vote, 6th district Alderman David Paff, said his constituents are against it. 13th district alderman Curt Wilson says that with restraints put on local governments by state law, the city needs the referendum to keep up public safety. If passed the levy increase would raise 900-thousand dollars for the new officers. The city’s portion of the property tax bill is still expected to decrease.

Kenosha County voters will get to have their say this fall on medicinal marijuana. The Kenosha County Board voted 13-8 to put an advisory referendum on the November 6th ballot which asks voters if the drug should be legalized. The referendum is non-binding, but if passed it urges state lawmakers to take up legalization. While marijuana is still an illegal, schedule one drug under federal law, several states have legalized it for medicinal and even recreational use with little to no interference from federal law enforcement.

Walmart and Sam’s Club in Somers have added their tax assessments for this year to a lawsuit filed against the Village of Somers. After already protesting their 2017 property tax assessments, the two big box stores are unhappy with a combined 23-point-4 million dollar tax bill and want it reduced to about 16-point-25 million dollars. The lawsuit is adding to the growing concern over the so-called “Dark Stores” loophole. That’s when big box retailers demand to be taxed as if their retail establishments were “dark” and did not have an open business inside. Kenosha County residents will vote on a non-binding referendum in November urging state lawmakers in Madison to correct the loophole. If Somers and other municipalities lose the suit, taxpayers will on the hook to foot the bill and fill the gap left in the budget.

A Kenosha teen will spend the next four years in prison for his role in a drive by shooting. 17 year old Tremayne Martin pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm from a vehicle, while three other charges against him were dropped. The drive by shootings didn’t hit or injure anyone. Martin reportedly pointed a handgun at a person on the night of February 16th and then a short time later fired shots at another person while driving by. Martin will have to serve three years extended supervision upon his release.

New unemployment numbers have been released for July. Kenosha’s rate continues to be low. The Department of Workforce Development reports that Kenosha County’s unemployment rate is 4-point-1 percent. Racine is at 4-point-9 percent. The state rate remains at record low levels at 2-point-9 percent. Wisconsin added 25-hundred manufacturing jobs last month.

Foxconn officials are responding to Wisconsin Democrats’ criticism over the company’s changing plans. Democrats have raised concerns over Foxconn no longer planning to build a Gen 10-point-5 facility, instead building a plant which will make a smaller pane of glass. In an interview with the Milwaukee Business Journal, Foxconn CEO Louis Woo defended the company saying that if Foxconn planned to build such a facility here it would be two years behind similar developments in China and the demand wouldn’t be able to absorb such a high supply of product once the Mt Pleasant plant would come on line. Still Democrats are expected to keep up the line of attack on the deal that is the centerpiece of Governor Scott Walker’s reelection campaign.