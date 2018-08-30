WLIP K-Town Rewind 8/30/18

A Kenosha County Board Supervisor is being accused of harassing and stalking a woman. A temporary restraining order has been issued against Supervisor Joe Cardinali after he was sworn in on the County Board last week. The 22 year old was appointed to the board to fill a vacancy. A 49 year old woman-who reportedly works on the Randy Bryce campaign-alleges that Cardinali sent her numerous text messages and phone calls over the course of six months. He also approached her at Democratic Party events. She alleges that he was seeking a sexual relationship with her, and that when she told him to stop he threatened her. Cardinali is alleged to have said that he has “power” in the community in order to intimate her. At a hearing yesterday for a permanent injunction in the case Cardinali said that the messages were mutually flirtatious and denied the accusations. The two sides agreed to take the issue back up at a hearing in November-after the midterm elections.

The Kenosha County Board Chairman is rejecting calls to remove Supervisor Joe Cardinali from office. Cardinali, who was just sworn in last week to fill a vacancy, was made the subject of a restraining order. A 49 year old woman accuses Cardinali of harassment and stalking. She alleges that for about six months he sent her unwanted text messages and phone calls. He also allegedly confronted her at Democratic Party events which the woman attended as part of her job with the Randy Bryce campaign. Cardinali denies the allegations. In a statement released yesterday Board Chairman Daniel Esposito responded to a request by Supervisor Michael Skalisky to remove Cardinali from office. Esposito said in part that it was not appropriate for either he nor the County Board to “act as judge and jury” in the case. A hearing on the restraining order has been rescheduled for November.

Foxconn says it will invest 100 million dollars in engineering and innovation research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The deal announced yesterday is one of the largest gifts in the university’s history. Foxconn CEO Terry Gou and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank signed an agreement that also calls for Foxconn and the university to create a science and technology institute on the UW-Madison campus. Blank says the 100 million dollar deal is the largest industry research partnership in the school’s history.

Foxconn plans to partner with three Midwestern companies to create a 100 million dollar fund to help technology startups around the world. Officials from Foxconn, Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls and Northwestern Mutual announced the project Tuesday. Plans call for each company to contribute 25 million dollars to the fund. The account, dubbed the Wisconn Valley Venture Fund, will be controlled by a Milwaukee-based manager and a committee of representatives from each company. Foxconn CEO Terry Gou says that the technology the startups develop will advance robotics and artificial intelligence.

Kenosha’s mayor will be seeking his second straight term in office. John Antaramian told the Kenosha News that he will run again in 2020 “as long as the people will have me.” Antaramian served four terms as Kenosha’s mayor running and winning for the first time in 1992. He decided not to run for reelection in 2008 when Keith Bosman replaced him. Antaramian returned to the Mayor’s office in 2016 after Bosman retired. Antaramian also served in the State Assembly for a decade starting in the early 1980’s.