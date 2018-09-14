WLIP K-Town Rewind 9/14/18

A Kenosha family has confirmed the identity of the body found washed up on the shore by Carthage as that of the teen who jumped off the north pier last week and drowned. The teen is identified as 17 year old Donovan Anderson, an Indian Trail High School student. His identity was confirmed by a family spokesperson. Anderson jumped into the harbor from the pier while he and other teens were trying to take a picture of him going into the lake. He was overtaken by the strong currents in the harbor. His body came ashore nearly a week later after the initial search was called off. Anderson’s family and friends held a vigil on the north pier Thursday night, a week after he lost his life in the spot.

As the city of Kenosha continues to debate ways to keep people safe by the city’s north pier one of the least controversial solutions is to place life preserver rings in kiosks along the pier. However that hasn’t happened yet. The reason is that the City Attorney’s office has yet to hammer out a deal with the pier’s owner-the Army Corps of Engineers-to place the ring kiosks. The agreement would lay out responsibilities and liabilities pertaining to having the life preservers there. The lack of progress on the issue is becoming troublesome to at least one Kenosha alderman. The push for the safety rings predates last week’s drowning and was proposed after a similar incident farther north at another dangerous spot-where the Pike River meets Lake Michigan. The city installed warning signs about the dangers at that location.

The Kenosha City Council may take up measures aimed at improved safety along the city’s lakefront. Since a teen drowned in Lake Michigan last week after jumping off the north pier, citizens and city officials alike have been discussing ways to improve safety. Two new proposed ordinances could possibly do just that. A proposal by Alderman Dan Prozanski would forbid anyone from entering Lake Michigan within 150 feet of a pier, jetty, breakwater, or the mouth of the Pike River. The penalty for doing so would be a 1-thousand dollar fine. City officials are also looking to come to an agreement with federal agencies who own the north and south piers in Kenosha’s Harbor for the addition of life saving rings placed in kiosks along the piers. The second proposal, by Alderman David Bogdala would penalize anyone who would damage or steal those life rings.

Mayor John Antaramian has a different solution. He tells the Kenosha News that he will recommend that council approve plans to fence off the pier. He says he wants the pier closed off because “I don’t think there is any other solution that solves the problem.”

A Kenosha man is dead after he was hit by a car. The accident happened on the 26-hundred block of 52nd street around 6 AM yesterday. According to police reports the 86 year old man, who has not been identified, was pushing a shopping cart across the street when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle is a 61 year old man who also has not been identified. Reports say the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. They continue their work on the case.

The Bradford stabbing suspect will officially be tried as an adult. Timothy Carson was 15 when he allegedly stabbed Dezjon Taylor during the school day at Bradford High School on April 25th last year. The stabbing happened in the study hall room. Taylor reportedly punched Carson during a confrontation between the two, and Carson allegedly stabbed Taylor in retaliation. After he was fatally injured Taylor left the room and collapsed in the hallway. Carson appealed being charged as an adult because of his age at the time of the incident. The judge in the case denied that motion and so Carson will officially be arraigned as an adult later this week.