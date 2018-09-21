WLIP K-Town Rewind 9/21/18

The Kenosha man who helped hide Olivia Mackay’s body will spend the next nine years in prison. 18 year old Jamari Cook pleaded guilty to hiding a corpse and driving a vehicle without the owner’s’ consent. Cook testified against his accomplice Daniel Tate who received a life sentence last month for the 17 year old’s murder. Cook apologized for his actions before he learned his sentence. He could have been sent to jail for over a decade. Instead he will face extended supervision upon his release.

A Kenosha man who brutally beat an elderly couple in their home last October has been sentenced to six decades in prison. 52 year old Daniel Evans admitted to breaking into the home around 2:30 AM, attacking the 84 year old man and his 83 year old wife. He robbed them, took their cell phones, and left them for dead. Both victims suffered severe injuries after the brutal beating. However the man was able to drive to a fire station for help. Deputies tracked Evans by pinging the stolen cell phones. Once they were recovered investigators were able to identify Evans through a nearby security camera. He was arrested after a high speed chase. At yesterday’s hearing, Evans apologized for his crimes. He is currently serving out another prison term. His 60 year sentence for this conviction will begin in 2025. If Evans survives the term, he will then have to serve 30 years extended supervision.

The city is set to move forward with adding life preservers to the harbor-but to the south pier instead of the north. On that pier the city already has a lease agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers that would govern the placement of the life rings. A similar agreement is in the works for the north pier so that similar life saving measures can be placed there. The life rings have been donated to the city but the officials have also ordered replacements for any rings that may be lost or stolen. The exact placement of the rings will be determined by experts from the Coast Guard and the Kenosha Fire Department.

A former Kenosha Unified School District student has filed suit saying he was harassed and bullied for being gay. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Guadalupe Paredes dropped out of school in 11th grade because he couldn’t take the bullying anymore. He also reportedly underwent psychiatric treatment as early as fifth grade-when the ill treatment allegedly started. The suit claims that the years of harassment kept him from educational opportunities. KUSD has not commented on the case. However in an interview with WLIP, KUSD Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said that student safety has been a top priority during her tenure. The suit names five KUSD administrators as defendants and alleges they were “deliberately indifferent” to Paredes plight.

The search has ended for a Kenosha suspect who was running from the law. 61 year old Stephen Smith was wanted on sexual assault charges in Kenosha County. He went missing after he allegedly removed his ankle GPS monitor. Working on a tip, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies reportedly found him hiding out in a Kenosha motel on I-94 north of Highway 50. He was arrested without incident. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says that they would not have caught him without the public’s help. Smith allegedly sexually assaulted a 16 year old girl and went missing after he was named a suspect in the case. Smith made his first court appearance yesterday on charges of child enticement, child abuse, second degree sexual assault with use of force, and exposing himself to a child. His bond was set at 250-thousand dollars. He’s due back in court next week.

A decision by Wisconsin officials eight years ago to approve a big, new allotment of water from Lake Michigan to Pleasant Prairie is raising questions of transparency. The 2010 decision gave the village the right to tap millions of gallons of more water a day for years to come. The decision by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was made in the final year of Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle’s administration. Journalist Peter Annin highlights details of the decision in his updated book, “The Great Lakes Water Wars.” Under the decision, the water will go to areas of the village outside the Lake Michigan basin. Those areas have struggled with radium and shrinking groundwater supplies. The DNR told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the agency was following Wisconsin law.

Foxconn has signed an agreement to jointly develop Wisconsin’s ginseng industry and grow its newly-established Wisconsin-based brand. The company announced the deal Tuesday. Gov. Scott Walker joined with representatives of Foxconn and others for the signing of the deal in Wausau. Foxconn Health Technology Business Group signed the agreement with the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin and the largest supplier of American ginseng in the United States. The deal is to jointly develop Wisconsin’s ginseng industry and grow Foxconn’s ginseng brand, Hong Seng. Foxconn says the agreement will bring together its high-end inspection technology and production capabilities to support holistic development of the American ginseng market. Foxconn says it will also work with the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to promote the study of American ginseng’s health benefits, including in cancer prevention and treatment.

The city of Kenosha began the process of removing lead service pipes in the city. The first home to receive the replacement pipes is on 19th avenue and 47th street. A ceremony with local dignitaries marked the event yesterday. The 4-thousand dollar project was paid for in part by the Kenosha Water Utility’s new “Get The Lead Out” program, which covered about half the cost for the homeowner. The Public Service Commission approved the program to help homeowners with cost of lead pipe replacement earlier this month. Officials hope that the Kenosha program-which is the first in the state-is an example to rest of Wisconsin’s communities.

Nancy Bryce is calling for an attack ad featuring Randy’s brother James to be taken off the air. The ad was unveiled Tuesday by a Republican super PAC linked to House Speaker Paul Ryan. Randy Bryce is running against Republican Bryan Steil (STYLE) to replace Ryan. Nancy Bryce says in a letter provided to The Associated Press by Randy Bryce’s campaign on Wednesday that she wants Steil to denounce the ad and ask that it be taken off the air. The group paying for it, the Congressional Leadership Fund, did not immediately return a message. Steil’s campaign manager declined to comment. Nancy Bryce says, “My family deserves better than this.”

The Marquette University Law School poll released Tuesday showed that 52 percent of likely voters have an unfavorable opinion of Governor Scott Walker. Forty-five percent have a favorable opinion. Walker’s favorability numbers had been generally on the rise since they bottomed out after his failed run for president in 2015. The poll shows Democrat Tony Evers slightly ahead of Walker, 49 percent to 44 percent. In that same poll Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s favorability numbers are in better shape than her opponent Republican Leah Vukmir. 48 percent of likely voters have a favorable opinion of Baldwin, compared with 40 percent unfavorable. For Vukmir, only 26 percent have a favorable opinion while 38 percent are unfavorable. The poll showed Baldwin leading Vukmir 53 percent to 42 percent. The poll of 614 likely voters was conducted between Sept. 12 and Sunday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4-point-4 percentage points. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.